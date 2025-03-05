Man United begin contract negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo as agent outlines wage demands

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions with the representatives of Kobbie Mainoo, a young midfielder of Ghanaian descent, regarding a new contract.

The 19-year-old has become a key figure in United's squad since breaking into the first team but has recently been sidelined due to recurring injuries.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are eager to secure Mainoo's long-term future at Old Trafford.

The talented midfielder, who signed his current deal in 2023, is currently earning £20,000 per week on a contract that runs until 2027. However, given his recent performances and growing importance in the team, Mainoo is reportedly seeking a substantial increase to £180,000 per week.

Mainoo's rise to prominence has been meteoric since making his debut for Manchester United. His composure on the ball, technical ability, and maturity beyond his years have impressed fans and pundits alike.

He is also now a full England international and hopes to return to action soon to play under Thomas Tuchel, the newly appointed England manager.

The urgency to renegotiate Mainoo's contract comes amid reported interest from Chelsea. The London club, known for its aggressive pursuit of young talent, is said to be closely monitoring the situation.