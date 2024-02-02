Man United captain Bruno Fernandes praises 'big talent' Kobbie Mainoo after stunning goal

Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, has praised young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for his exceptional performance in the team's 4-3 win over Wolves.

The 18-year-old English-Ghanaian player scored a stunning curler in the 97th minute to secure the victory for the Red Devils.

It was the teenager's first Premier League goal days after he scored his debut goal for the club in their FA Cup win over Newport County.

Bruno Fernandes expressed his admiration for Mainoo's talent, revealing that he had seen him play at the U-18 level and believed he would become a top player.

"He's a big talent. I have seen it in the past. I saw him play for the Under-18s two or three years ago and I said to a friend who was in Manchester and wanted to see some youth games, I said at the time the name of Kobbie [was one to watch]. We didn't know he was going to be this talent and this player," Fernandes said.

Mainoo himself described scoring his first Premier League goal for Manchester United as a dream come true.

"It's a dream come true. Wolves is a tough place to come, they are on a good home run here, so we had to get the win. I haven't come down from it, I still feel like I'm dreaming to be honest. You [interviewer] are going to have to give me a second to come back to it," he exclaimed.