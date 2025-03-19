Man United join race for Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, whose performances this season have attracted attention from top European clubs.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international has been instrumental under manager Andoni Iraola, playing a key role in Bournemouth's attacking success.

Semenyo's statistics this season are impressive. In the Premier League, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists, while across all competitions, he has registered nine goals and five assists in 32 appearances.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Local journalist Dylan McBennett reports that Manchester United are closely tracking Semenyo, further highlighting his rising stock in European football.

Despite the growing interest, Semenyo remains focused on Bournemouth and the club’s objectives for the season.

His contract with the Cherries runs until 2029, giving the club a strong negotiating position. However, the prospect of joining a club of Manchester United's stature could influence his future decisions.

Semenyo is currently in Accra with the Black Stars, preparing for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar on Friday and Monday, respectively.