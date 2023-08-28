Man United legend tells Mikel Arteta to stop playing Thomas Partey at right-back

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has waded into the controversial debate regarding the new role handed to Ghana star Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

Arteta has used the Black Stars midfielder at right-back in all three of Arsenal's Premier League games, despite his reputation as a destructive opponent and backline shield.

The decision by the manager was initially regarded as a smart one to accommodate the 30-year-old who was on the verge of leaving Arsenal due to the arrival of Jorginho and Declan Rice.

However, the plan seem to have faced a setback when Arsenal failed to win against Fulham on Saturday.

While Neville believes Arteta's plan to experiment with new things is evident, he has advised the Spanish coach to "get back to the basics" and pair both Partey and Rice in midfield in their next match against Manchester United.

“I would say that for me, looking at Arsenal, there is this element of experimentation. Thomas Partey is playing half-and-half in a game. Sometimes you need to go back to basics.

“I’d expect next week [vs Man Utd] Mikel Arteta is going to end that experiment and go with a solid back four. Move Partey into midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard” Neville said on Sky Sports.

Partey's trademark midfield position at Arsenal has been in doubt since the end of last season when he had to start from the bench in the latter part of the season while playing at right-back as well. However, there was hope of seeing the former Atletico Madrid man back in midfield when he shone alongside Declan Rice in Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Manchester City.