Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo believes his England teammate Jude Bellingham is a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham, who has had an outstanding debut season with Real Madrid, was named LaLiga Player of the Season and played a crucial role in Madrid's record-extending title win.

Bellingham also helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side secure the Champions League, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top players in the world. As the new season approaches, Bellingham is being tipped as a frontrunner for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, and Mainoo wholeheartedly agrees.

"Yeah, definitely [on whether Bellingham could win the Ballon d'Or]. I mean everyone knows how great of a player he is. We see it every day in training here,” Mainoo said at an England press conference ahead of their game against Denmark.

"He's such a nice guy as well. He's demanding. He has high standards that he sets. To play with him is great. It's rightly so he's a contender for the Ballon d'Or.”

Mainoo, who made his competitive England debut against Serbia by substituting Bellingham in the 86th minute, praised Bellingham's impact both on and off the field. Bellingham scored the winning goal for the Three Lions on Sunday, showcasing his critical role in the team.

Bellingham's performance in the ongoing tournament will be crucial in enhancing his chances of clinching the Ballon d'Or. As England progresses, his contributions will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, further bolstering his candidacy for the award.