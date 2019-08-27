GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
‘Man United slayer’ Jordan Ayew features as Crystal Palace exit Carabao Cup after shock defeat against Colchester United

Published on: 27 August 2019
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace scores a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on August 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Jordan Ayew failed to inspire Crystal Palace to victory as Colchester United pulled off a huge cup shock tonight when they knocked the Premier League side out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Colchester progressed to the third round at Selhurst Park, winning 5-4 on penalties after the tie had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Noah Chilvers slotted away the decisive penalty in the shoot-out and Luke Norris, Frank Nouble, Jevani Brown and Paris Cowan-Hall also scored from the spot, after keeper Dean Gerken had made a superb save to deny Andros Townsend's opening kick.

Ayew — who earned praises from pundits and teammates for his performance in the 2-1 win over Manchester United over the weekend — came on for Max Meyer in the 73rd minute but could not carry his team on his back as they exited the competition with a 1-0 loss in the shootout.

However, the Ghana striker was one of four Eagle players who scored from the spot after Townsend has missed the first kick.

