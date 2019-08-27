‘Man United slayer’ Jordan Ayew features as Crystal Palace exit Carabao Cup after shock defeat against Colchester United

Jordan Ayew failed to inspire Crystal Palace to victory as Colchester United pulled off a huge cup shock tonight when they knocked the Premier League side out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Colchester progressed to the third round at Selhurst Park, winning 5-4 on penalties after the tie had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Noah Chilvers slotted away the decisive penalty in the shoot-out and Luke Norris, Frank Nouble, Jevani Brown and Paris Cowan-Hall also scored from the spot, after keeper Dean Gerken had made a superb save to deny Andros Townsend's opening kick.

Ayew — who earned praises from pundits and teammates for his performance in the 2-1 win over Manchester United over the weekend — came on for Max Meyer in the 73rd minute but could not carry his team on his back as they exited the competition with a 1-0 loss in the shootout.

However, the Ghana striker was one of four Eagle players who scored from the spot after Townsend has missed the first kick.