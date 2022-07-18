Man United target Brian Brobbey tells Erik ten Hag his next destination

Manchester United target Brian Brobbey has informed Premier League club Erik ten Hag that he will join Ajax.

Brobbey called Ten Hag to inform him that he will be joining Ajax this summer, according to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Ten Hag was interested in signing a talented Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent after working with him in Amsterdam.

However, it appears that the player would rather remain at Ajax than make the big move to England.

Brobbey, a product of Ajax's famed academy, moved from Ajax to RB Leipzig at the start of last season, but the move did not work out.

Six months later, he returned to Amsterdam on loan and intends to make the move permanent.

The 20-year-old is a serious talent who has the potential to develop into a very promising striker in the future.

His move to the Bundesliga may not have worked out, but that does not diminish Brobbey's obvious talent.

After failing to score a single goal for the German club in the first six months of the season, Brobbey returned to Ajax and scored eight goals in all competitions, proving doubters wrong.

Ajax want to keep their young player, and Brobbey wants to stay in Amsterdam, so this appears to be a win-win situation for all parties.