Man United target Thomas Partey features as Atletico Madrid close gap on Barcelona in La Liga

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey saw 56 minutes of action as Atletico Madrid beat Girona on Tuesday night to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Partey who is on the wish-list of Manchester United was replaced by Angel Correa in the second half with coach Diego Simeone keeping him fresh ahead of the game against Barcelona on Saturday.

Simeone started the game with Koke, Saul, Thomas and Rodri in the middle with Morata up front along with Griezmann and they were the better side in the first half even though they struggled to break down Girona’s defence.

The best effort of the opening 45 came when Koke hit the crossbar from distance as he did his best impression of Thomas Partey.

Morata broke free a couple of times but was too far to the left to strike. There was a distinct lack of support in the box too as Atlético’s inability to match Simeone’s verve on the sideline was evident from the start.

A corner was whipped in the 76th minute with the game careening towards another draw albeit of the scoreless variety.

Diego Godín headed home after Griezmann headed up into the air. The decision was left to VAR and they decided in favour of the French attacker.

Griezmann had a chance to finish the game in the 87th minute but struck straight at Gorka in Girona’s goal, which looked ready to sum up the night for the rojiblancos.

He made it right on 93 minutes when Vitolo played him through and instead of trying to go through Gorka, he went over him.