Man United's Kobbie Mainoo describes first goal as 'amazing'

Manchester United's English-Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, has described scoring his first goal for the club as a dream come true.

The 18-year-old scored the second goal for United in their 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup, helping the team secure a place in round five of the competition.

Speaking to MUTV after the match, Mainoo expressed his delight at the moment, saying, "It is a big point in my career. To score my first goal, I have been dreaming of this moment for a long time. So it has been amazing."

He emphasized the importance of the win, stating, "At this point in the season, every cup win is important because it is the next step to the final goal, which is winning a trophy."

When asked about the team's mindset when Newport drew level after being two goals down, Mainoo replied, "Back to basics. We have great players who can create goals at any time, so when we go 2-2, it is never really a panic. It's just getting back to the things we are good at. It's 0-0 again, so we can always score more."

Mainoo's first goal for Manchester United marks a significant milestone in his career, and he is determined to continue making an impact for the club. His performance in the FA Cup tie showcases his potential and dedication to helping the team achieve success this season.