Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo, who enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Red Devils, has been a standout performer during a challenging campaign for the club.

Mainoo's impressive performances earned him a call-up to the England squad for the Euros in Germany, where he made his major tournament debut for the Three Lions.

Ahead of England's game against Denmark on Thursday, after coming off the bench against Serbia in their opening match, Mainoo spoke about ten Hag’s impact on his development.

"Happy to be building with him, got two trophies, hopefully, there's more to come. Peace of mind to know what manager we have when we return. I'm so grateful for him, he put so much trust in me to play in the team. I can't thank him enough," he said.

The 19-year-old’s rise was one of the highlights of the season for United. Despite the club's difficulties, Mainoo provided a beacon of hope for fans worldwide.

His most significant contribution came in the FA Cup final, where he scored United’s second goal in their victory over Manchester City, securing the prestigious trophy in his debut season.