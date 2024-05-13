Manaf Umar praises Nsoatreman FC's collective effort in win over Legon Cities

Midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar credited Nsoatreman FC's 2-1 MTN FA Cup semi-final victory against Legon Cities on Saturday at Sogakope's Red Bull Arena to diligent labour.

Goals from Foster Apertorgbor and Mohammed Abdul Rahman put Nsoatreman comfortably ahead 2-0 before half-time.

Despite Legon Cities pulling one back via Kwaku Williams Adjei in the 60th minute, they couldn't overcome the shortfall, concluding the match 2-1 in favour of Nsoatreman FC.

Reflecting on the contest, Manaf deemed it demanding yet accentuated the team's cooperative commitment.

Manaf explained, "It was a very difficult game and I think we worked hard and we played as a team. That's what gave us the victory".

He continued, "A semifinal is very difficult because when you win, you are going to the final. So it's going to be tough unless you work hard. So we worked hard."

"That's what gave us the victory. Now we will go back and continue the hard work and we will wait for the final," he added.

Subsequently, Nsoatreman FC are scheduled to confront Bofoakwa Tano in the final on June 23.

Bofoakwa guaranteed their position following a thrilling 2-1 conquest over defending champions Dreams FC.