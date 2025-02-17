Black Stars Management Committee members must justify why they have to be paid – Sports Minister, Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called for the members of the Black Stars' new Management Committee to justify why they should be compensated.

This comes after the members of the previous Mark Addo-led committee were each paid $100,000 following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the old Management Committee was dissolved, and a new one has been formed ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Mr. Adams stated that the new committee must provide a clear justification for any payment.

“That money must be justified. For every money whether it is coming from the state directly or from FIFA, it must come with an explanation. Its utilization must come with an explanation,” he said.

He stressed the importance of accountability, emphasizing that no one can claim such funds as personal property. The state is responsible for several expenses, including the salaries and allowances of the head coach and technical team members, as well as other national teams. If FIFA provides funding for sports activities, it should not be treated as private money for individual use, he said.

“If the Management Committee truly deserves that payment, then they must provide a justification. Simply stating they were paid $100,000 without a valid reason is not the way forward,” Adams added.

The newly formed Management Committee includes Dr. Randy Abbey as Chairman, with Stephen Appiah as Vice Chairman and responsible for Player Relations.

Samuel Aboabire and Moses Armah will oversee matchday activities and operations, while Richard Nsenkyire will handle special duties concerning the Black Stars.

In the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar in the fifth and sixth matchdays next month.