Manager declares Christian Atsu's survival a miracle

Christian Atsu's local manager, Abdul Hayye Yartey, has declared the forward's survival after being rescued from earthquake rubble a miracle.

Atsu was trapped for 26 hours after the earthquake hit and was eventually rescued by emergency response teams. He was then taken to a hospital in Turkey for treatment.

“This is huge and miraculous. To be under the debris for about 24 hours and come out safe is great news. We are all happy here and we pray he didn’t suffer major injuries,” he told the Ghana News Agency.

“Yesterday, when I got in touch with his orphanage, the director told me the kids were crying and praying for his safety. Atsu helps people he comes across everywhere, and for me, there is much blessing in giving,” Yartey added.

The news of Atsu's survival has brought a ray of hope to those affected by the disaster. Fans, teammates, and well-wishers have been sending their thoughts and prayers for Atsu's quick recovery.

A significant aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 struck Turkey’s south hours after the initial quake, causing it to be felt again in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.