Manchester City agree deal with Stade Rennais to sign Jeremy Doku

Manchester City has reached an agreement with Stade Rennais to acquire the highly-talented winger, Jeremy Doku.

The news comes after weeks of intense negotiations, with the deal's total value reported to be a significant €60 million package.

Medical tests for the Belgian-born Ghanaian are slated to take place later on Tuesday and if successful, will pave the way for the completion of a long-term contract with Manchester City.

Doku's anticipated move to the Etihad Stadium marks a significant step forward in the career of the 21-year-old football sensation. Personal terms for the extended deal have already been agreed upon, showcasing the club's strong belief in Doku's potential to make a lasting impact on the Premier League.

The club had been meticulously tracking the player's progress for an extended period, ultimately identifying him as the ideal long-term successor to Riyad Mahrez. The latter's departure to the Saudi Pro League created a void that Doku is expected to fill seamlessly with his flair, speed, and exceptional skillset.

Doku's exceptional display in the French Ligue has drawn the attention of several clubs including West Ham United who got their bid rejected earlier.