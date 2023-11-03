GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Manchester City eye young Ghanaian talent Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United

Published on: 03 November 2023
Manchester City have expressed interest in the English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, a highly regarded young talent from Manchester United's academy.

This development highlights the significant gap between the two local rivals, especially after Manchester City's recent 3-0 victory over Manchester United, giving them a nine-point lead in their competition.

Kobbie Mainoo, considered one of the most promising teenage talents on a global scale, was on the verge of featuring for Manchester United this season. Unfortunately, an injury during preseason sidelined him. Nevertheless, Mainoo is still seen as one of the top prospects to emerge from United's renowned academy, making a potential move to Manchester City a significant development.

The financial aspects and United's willingness to entertain an offer remain uncertain. However, given Manchester City's track record in nurturing young talent and Manchester United's current financial constraints, this potential transfer is generating considerable interest.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been anticipating the return of the gifted 18-year-old who is highly valued at the club.

