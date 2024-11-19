Manchester City eye defender Jeremie Frimpong reunion

Manchester City are eyeing a sensational reunion with Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong, currently excelling at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old right-back, seen as a potential successor to the ageing Kyle Walker, has become a hot topic in the transfer market.

Jeremie Frimpong, a product of City's academy, left for Celtic in 2019 before making waves in the Bundesliga. Since joining Leverkusen in 2021 for 11 million euros, he has amassed an impressive 158 competitive appearances, netting 26 goals and providing 38 assists.

His blistering pace and attacking prowess have caught the attention of Europe’s elite, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Although a January move is off the table, next summer could be decisive. Reports suggest Jeremie Frimpong's exit clause, capped at â‚¬45 million, might pave the way for his return to the Etihad.

City coach Pep Guardiola's side will face stiff competition, but the appeal of reuniting with their academy graduate might just tilt the odds in their favour.