Manchester City insert sell-on clause in Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong's Celtic deal

English champions Manchester City have inserted a 30% sell on clause in Jeremie Frimpong's transfer to Scottish giants Celtic.

Jeremie Frimpong joined the Scottish champions on a four year deal in a transfer worth a £1 million.

Celtic have paid an initial £350,000 for the 18-year old with the club set to pay the remaining £650,000 in future.

However, Manchester City will receive a 30% fee in any onward transfer of the Ghanaian defender.

Jeremie Frimpong was one of the brightest spot at the City youth sides but found it hard to break into the senior team.

“I joined Man City as a nine-year old. I have come a long way but the ride has been amazing," said Frimpong.

“There have been some highs and some lows but I have always given my best for this shirt.

“I feel privileged to have been part of such a club.

“Team-mates, coaches, staff and fans have always been amazing to me and I will never be able to repay them.

“I came as a boy, leave as a man. Man City will always be in my heart.