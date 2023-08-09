Manchester City interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as Riyad Mahrez replacement

Spanish transfer expert, Rudy Galetti has published that Manchester City have their eyes on Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams.

The SkySport journalist reports that the English Premier League champions have included Nico Williams in their list of options for Riyad Mahrez's replacement.

The departure of Mahrez has left Guardiola with the fly behind his ear, and the Spanish coach has asked the citizen board for a reinforcement of similar characteristics.

Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli in a deal worth around €35 million, joining a host of top footballers to move to the Middle Eastern country.

Williams has been one of the breakout talents in La Liga since making his debut for Bilbao on April 28, 2021, against Real Valladolid.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal for the Rojiblanco on September 11, 2022, during a 4-1 victory over Elche.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward has gone ahead to make 85 appearances in all competitions for Bilbao in the past three seasons, scoring 12 goals and delivering 7 assists across that period.

Williams first represented Spain at the U18 level in 2020, scoring two goals in four games. He was called up to the Spain U19s in February 2021, and made his debut for the U21s in September of the same year.

He received his first call-up to the senior squad for 2022–23 UEFA Nations League fixtures in September 2022 under Luis Enrique.

On November 17, he scored his first goal for the national team in a friendly against Jordan and subsequently made the final squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Williams has a contract with Bilbao, running until June 2024 and has a market value of around €30 million.