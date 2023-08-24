'Manchester City is the best team in the world' - Jeremy Doku reacts after completing move

Manchester City's new signing Jeremy Doku has expressed excitement following his dream move to the Premier League.

The former Stade Rennais winger completed a £55m move to the European Champions on Thursday signing a five-year deal.

The team had been closely monitoring the player's development for a considerable amount of time before deciding that he would make the best long-term replacement for Riyad Mahrez who joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

After sealing the move, the Belgian-born Ghanaian expressed his satisfaction labeling the Cutyzens as the best team in the world.

“This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku said.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team.

“I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Doku's outstanding performance in the French Ligue attracted the interest of various clubs, notably West Ham United, who had their initial approach turned down.

He is expected to better the already excellent performance of the Cityzens who aim to win as many trophies as possible including the FIFA Club World Cup.