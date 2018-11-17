Manchester City pip Arsenal to signing of Ghanaian prodigy Darko Gyabi

English-born Ghanaian prodigy Darko Boateng Gyabi, has signed for Manchester City from Millwall in a deal worth around £300,000, with add-ons reaching over £1million dependant on success.

Pep Guardiol’s side beat Arsenal and Wolves to the signing of the South London lad who was playing two years above his age last season in Millwall’s U16s.

Gyabi, from Catford, is a box-to-box central midfielder whose flair and skill caught the attention of the Premier League champions.

He has been compared to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in style, and City are hoping for the same kind of success.

Gyabi is the latest teenager from South London to move to the Etihad campus, as City’s recruitment has shown a clear trend of targeting youngsters in the capital.

City believe Gyabi is capable of following a similar path to Jadon Sancho.