Manchester City pursuing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku with €60m verbal offer

Manchester City have reportedly presented a verbal proposal to secure the services of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, aiming to finalise an agreement within the week, despite facing competition from fellow Premier League contenders.

With the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and uncertainties surrounding Cole Palmer's future, Pep Guardiola is focused on bolstering his wide options.

Doku, who boasts seven goals across various competitions from his impressive spell at Rennes last season, has emerged as a prime target for this purpose.

City's interest in the 21-year-old, who has Belgium international with Ghanaian heritage, has culminated in a verbal offer estimated to be around €60 million. Doku reportedly signalled his interest in a potential move to the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, putting West Ham and Chelsea's rival pursuits on hold.

City aim to secure an agreement with Rennes within the upcoming week. Doku's explosive pace and distinct playing style make him a unique addition to the club's current wide array of talents.

If the deal materialises, Doku would become Manchester City's third acquisition in the ongoing summer transfer window. The club have already confirmed the signings of Croatia internationals Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.