Manchester City renew interest in Rennes' Jeremy Doku as potential Riyad Mahrez replacement

Manchester City are reportedly gearing up to make another attempt to secure the services of Rennes' talented attacker, Jeremy Doku.

The Premier League champions are setting their sights on the 21-year-old Belgian winger, who has been previously linked with Manchester City.

According to RMC, the renewed interest in Doku comes as Manchester City seeks to fill the void left by Riyad Mahrez's departure to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

The Algerian winger's exit has prompted the club to identify potential replacements, with Doku emerging as a promising candidate.

Despite his young age, Doku showcased his capabilities during the previous season with Stade Rennes. The winger's performances were notable, as he contributed seven goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances. His impressive track record has not gone unnoticed by Manchester City, which views him as a potential asset to bolster their attacking options.

Doku's contract with Stade Rennes is secured until 2025, indicating the club's intention to retain him. However, the allure of joining a Premier League giant like Manchester City could potentially sway the player's future decisions.

Doku, who has Ghanaian roots, made a strong start to the current French Ligue 1 season, finding the back of the net in Rennes' resounding 5-1 victory over Metz on the opening weekend.