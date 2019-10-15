Manchester City sensation Phil Foden eulogizes ‘special talent’ Hudson-Odoi

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden believes it won’t be long before Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes a key player for the England senior national team.

“Callum’s a special talent and I’ve known him for a long time now,” Foden said.

“We played together in the youth teams and I’m positive he’ll be back up to the first team in the next camp. I’m hoping so.

“He actually looks even sharper. That’s just Callum for you. He’s always got a smile on his face and just loves the game.

“He hasn’t dropped standards in any way. He’ll obviously feel like his sharpness isn’t quite there but you can see the signs.”

