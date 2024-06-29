Manchester City set to sign Ghanaian wonderkid Ryan McAidoo

Manchester City are on the verge of signing highly coveted Ghanaian wonderkid Ryan McAidoo, as reported by renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old forward has opted to leave Chelsea and join the reigning Premier League champions, marking a significant coup for City's academy.

The transfer battle for McAidoo, who has been pursued by several of England's top clubs, was ultimately won by Manchester City. Despite strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, McAidoo chose to prioritize a move to the Etihad Stadium, where he will look to continue his development under one of the best youth systems.

Chelsea, recognizing McAidoo's immense potential, made concerted efforts to keep the prodigious teenager at Stamford Bridge. The Blues valued his versatility and ability to play in various attacking positions, making him a crucial part of their future plans. However, despite their best efforts, they were unable to convince McAidoo to stay.

McAidoo has already made his mark on the international stage, representing England at the U-17 level. He played in the U-17 Euro qualifiers in March of this year, showcasing his talent on a broader stage. Domestically, he has featured multiple times for Chelsea's U-18s during the 2023/24 season, including a couple of U-18 Premier League starts in March.