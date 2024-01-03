Manchester United and Cameroon Federation agree on late arrival of Andrea Onana for AFCON

Cameroon Football Federation and Manchester United have successfully negotiated the terms for goalkeeper Andrea Onana's arrival date to join the Indomitable Lions for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Despite being named in Cameroon's final squad for the tournament by coach Rigobert Song, Onana's arrival was initially scheduled at least a week before the AFCON kick-off. However, a new agreement dictates that the Manchester United goalkeeper will join the Indomitable Lions a day after the opening game of the tournament.

The decision aligns with Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspurs in Week 21, scheduled for January 14th. Onana is expected to start for the Red Devils in this crucial clash.

According to sources from the Athletic, Onana will depart England after the Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspurs match, allowing him minimal time to prepare for Cameroon's AFCON opener against Guinea on Monday, January 15th at 2 pm.

This arrangement poses a tight schedule for the goalkeeper, with less than 24 hours between the Premier League fixture and the crucial AFCON game.

He will therefore be readily present for Cameroon's other two group games against Senegal and Gambia.