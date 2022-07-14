Manchester United and Liverpool target Nico Williams wants to stay at Athletic Bilbao

Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams has revealed his desire to win trophies with boyhood club Athletic Bilbao despite interests from England.

GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported that the 20-year-old attacker is on the radar of English giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, in an interview with Tv3, the highly-rated forward disclosed he is not leaving the Basque-based club and has ambitions of being successful with the Red and Whites.

“I love Bilbao. I love Athletic Club. I want to be there with my brother and all my teammates. It’s like a family for me. I want to stay in Bilbao,” he told Tv3 as quoted by 3Sports.

“I want to win trophies for Bilbao. Bilbao is like a family to me. My brother has won cups there and I want to give more to Bilbao.”

Williams, the younger brother of new Ghana striker Inaki, has broken into the first team of Athletic Club de Bilbao following a run of good performances in the topflight.

His contract with Athletic Club expires in 2024 and will cost Liverpool and Manchester United huge sum to price him away from San Mames. His release clause in around 42 million Euros.

Nico Williams made 34 La Liga appearances for Athletic Club last season, showing great potential in his breakthrough campaign.

He contributed three goals, scoring two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Super Copa.