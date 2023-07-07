Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Japanese-Ghanaian goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Premier League giants Manchester United are close to signing Japanese-Ghanaian goalkeeper Zion Suzuki according to various reports.

The 20-year-old has tentatively agreed to move to the Old Trafford while his club Urawa Red Diamonds are negotiating a transfer fee of £5m.

The deal to land the young goalkeeper's signature is in the final stages. The club have been monitoring Suzuki since 2017.

The highly-rated shot stopper has played five matches in the J League Cup this season, keeping two clean sheets and conceding three goals in the process.

Man United have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first-team stars, and the Japanese goalkeeper will feel that he can fulfil his potential with the move to Old Trafford.

Suzuki was born in the USA to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother, making him eligible to represent the three countries internationally.

However, he has one cap for the Japan senior national team when he lasted the entire duration in the East Asian Football Championship in July last year against Hong Kong.