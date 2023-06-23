Manchester United closing in on deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong appears to be gathering momentum, as a report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness) indicates that a move to Old Trafford is on the horizon.

Frimpong has established himself as a key player for Leverkusen this season, featuring in 33 Bundesliga matches and delivering impressive performances.

The 22-year-old wing-back has enjoyed a breakout campaign, registering eight goals and seven assists, marking career-best figures in both categories. With an average WhoScored rating of 7.15, Frimpong has emerged as one of the standout players in the league, ranking as the 17th-best player overall (among those with a minimum of 18 appearances). His stellar displays have caught the attention of top clubs vying for his signature.

Manchester United, in particular, have expressed a strong interest in securing Frimpong's services, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his options at right-back.

The talented defender perfectly fits the bill for the Premier League giants. The latest report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness) suggests that a move to Old Trafford is now looming for Frimpong.

If Manchester United successfully finalises the deal, they would acquire a player of exceptional quality at a reasonable cost. The CIES Football Observatory values Frimpong at approximately €40 million (£34 million), making him an enticing prospect for the Red Devils considering his potential contributions.

Furthermore, Frimpong has received high praise from his Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso, who describes him as a "special" player with a significant impact on the team's performance whenever he takes the field. Alonso's endorsement carries weight, given his own illustrious career as a player.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Frimpong offers an attacking threat. Despite his position as a defender, he is the second-highest goalscorer in the Bayer Leverkusen squad last season, and his assist tally also ranks him second in the team.

If he can replicate his Bundesliga form in the Premier League, Frimpong has the potential to significantly enhance Manchester United's offensive capabilities, particularly on the right flank.