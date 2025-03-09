Manchester United could extend Kobbie Mainoo’s stay until 2028 despite exit reports

Manchester United could retain highly-rated midfielder Kobbie Mainoo until 2028 despite speculation over his future, according to reports.

The English-Ghanaian youngster, whose current contract runs until 2027, has been linked with a potential summer exit as he reportedly refuses to engage in discussions over a new deal.

The 19-year-old, who has emerged as a key player for United this season, is said to be considering a move away from England. However, the club is under no immediate pressure to sell.

According to The Sun, United hold a 12-month extension clause in Mainoo’s contract, which would allow them to keep him at the club until 2028.

If the clause is triggered, the midfielder would continue on his current wages of £20,000 per week.

Given his rapid rise and importance to the squad, United could opt to activate the extension to maintain control over his future and ward off potential suitors.

Mainoo’s reluctance to sign a new deal has fueled speculation that he may seek opportunities elsewhere, particularly as interest in him grows across Europe.

Despite this, United’s ability to extend his contract could complicate any immediate departure. The club is expected to make a decision in the coming months as they look to secure their squad for the future.

Mainoo has been one of the standout performers for United since last season, impressing with his composure, technical ability, and maturity in midfield.