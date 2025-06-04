Manchester United explore swap deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving Mohammed Kudus and Jadon Sancho as they look to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Following a disappointing campaign where the Red Devils finished outside the European places for the first time in over a decade, club officials are under growing pressure to rebuild their squad, particularly in attack, where only four teams scored fewer goals last season.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in 2023, has emerged as a key target. His versatility, creativity, and ability to play across the front line appeal to United’s new manager RÃºben Amorim, who is said to support the move.

According to reports, discreet discussions have taken place between the two clubs over a potential player-plus-cash deal, with Sancho being considered as part of the package. Sancho, who returned to Manchester United after Chelsea declined to make his loan permanent, remains in limbo regarding his future.

The England international enjoyed a productive spell at West Ham last season, contributing five goals and ten assists across all competitions. However, despite early optimism, West Ham have reportedly cooled their interest due to concerns over how he would fit into their system.

For West Ham, offloading Kudus would provide funds to reinforce other areas of the squad, while United have already moved to sign Matheus Cunha and are reportedly close to a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, easing the urgency around Kudus.

While Kudus is believed to be open to the switch, the deal remains in a delicate stage, with both clubs still weighing their options. A final decision is expected in the coming weeks as the summer transfer window begins to take shape.