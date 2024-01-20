Manchester United eye summer move for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey

Manchester United are reportedly planning to revive their interest in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey in the summer transfer window, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils previously attempted to sign the 21-year-old prodigy last summer, but the move ultimately fell through. Despite the failed bid, communication between Manchester United, Brobbey, and Ajax has continued, with the Premier League side eager to add the talented striker to their ranks. However, Ajax remains unwilling to part ways with Brobbey mid-season, leaving a summer move as the most likely option.

Brobbey has been in exceptional form this campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 4 assists in 25 appearances. His impressive performances have solidified his status as a top target for Manchester United, who are looking to bolster their attacking lineup.

With Brobbey's contract running until the summer of 2027, Ajax holds all the cards in any potential negotiation. The Dutch club is under no pressure to sell their prized asset, and Manchester United may need to table a substantial offer to convince them otherwise.

If Erik ten Hag remains as Manchester United's coach, the club may launch a fresh bid for Brobbey in the summer. The young striker's ability to score goals and create chances makes him an attractive prospect for any top European club, and Manchester United are determined to bring him to Old Trafford.

The transfer saga surrounding Brobbey is unlikely to fade away anytime soon, and Manchester United fans will be keeping a close eye on developments as they look to strengthen their team for next season.