Manchester United eyeing Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong for right-back role

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Dutch defender, Jeremie Frimpong, according to sources.

The 20-year-old right-back, who joined the German side in January 2021, has impressed United boss Erik ten Hag with his performances in the Bundesliga, making him a target for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

Frimpong began his career in the Manchester City academy before moving to Celtic in 2019, where he quickly became a first-team regular, making 51 appearances in total. He then moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, where he has continued to impress, scoring 9 goals and providing 10 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this season.

Frimpong’s speed, technical ability, and attacking prowess could make him a valuable addition to Manchester United's squad. However, they could face competition from other European clubs, including French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Italian side AC Milan, who are also monitoring the player.

While Leverkusen is keen to hold on to their young talent, they could be tempted by a substantial offer from interested clubs such as Manchester United. Frimpong's potential departure from the German outfit could impact the team's future performance in the league.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Frimpong's future remains uncertain, and Manchester United will be eager to secure the services of the young Dutch defender to bolster their defensive options for next season.