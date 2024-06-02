Manchester United eye Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus for next season

Manchester United are eyeing Ghana's talented attacker, Mohammed Kudus, to bolster their squad ahead of the next season, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

However, the Red Devils are hesitant to meet the hefty price tag attached to the player.

Kudus has emerged as a viable target for Man United, who are keen on landing the highly-rated player.

The Ghana superstar impressed at West Ham, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists in his debut Premier League season after joining from Ajax.

The 23-year-old was also instrumental in the Europa League, having scored five goals in nine matches for the Hammers, making one of the best players in the competition.

His versatility, playing both as a right winger and attacking midfielder, makes him an attractive asset.

Kudus' familiarity with Man United's manager, Erik ten Hag, from their time at Ajax, could work in his favour.

Although the transfer fee for Kudus is unknown, it's likely to be substantial, given his impressive performance and West Ham's investment last summer.

Man United must weigh their options carefully, considering the significant investment required to secure the services of Kudus.