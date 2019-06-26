Manchester United fans want club to sign Thomas Partey after performance against Benin

Manchester United fans around the world have urged the club to sign Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey after putting up a decent performance against Benin at the Africa Cup of Nations group F opener.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder showed the qualities he is made off as ten man Ghana were held by Benin on Tuesday evening.

Partey is reported to be monitored by several top European clubs at the competition but Manchester United are believed to be very interested in the 25-year old.

The central midfielder has a release clause of 50 million Euros in his contract which the English giants are willing to trigger.

The Ghana international made 33 appearances and scored 3 goals last season for the Rojiblancos but with the arrival of Marcos Llorente, the midfielder could make a move to England.

Following his performance against Benin, fans of the club took to Twitter to ask the club to step up it's efforts in signing the player.

