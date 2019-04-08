Manchester United impressed with Thomas Partey's performance against Barcelona, set to make move in the summer

English giants Manchester United are set to make a summer move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, after watching the Ghanaian excel in the La Liga game against Barcelona on Saturday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjear and assistant Mike Phelan were at the Camp Nou to watch the catalans ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter final clash on Wednesday.

But the 20 times English champions also had keen interest in midfielder Thomas Partey, who has emerged a possible replacement for want-away midfielder Ander Herrera.

Partey had a near perfect game with 100% take-ons, 82% pass accuracy and five tackles won despite moving to the right side of defence after Diego Costa's red card.

His performance is believed to be the talk of the United managers and will certainly trigger his buy-out clause in the summer.

The 25 year old is having a very good campaign with the Rojiblancos, playing 27 games and scoring three in the La Liga this season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin