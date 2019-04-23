Manchester United keen on making a move for Partey as Herrera's replacement

Manchester United are considering the option of making a move for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer as replacement for want-away Ander Herrera.

The Spanish midfielder is reportedly refusing contract extension after being linked with French champions PSG.

According reports in the UK, Herrera has agreed personal terms with the Parisiens and could join the club in the summer.

However, United are looking at potential replacements for the former Atletico Bilbao midfielder with Thomas Partey's name the top of their list.

Thomas Partey is the more likely candidate for the Red Devils after considering his age and technical abilities.

The Ghanaian has been an important member of the Rojiblancos starring in most of their games this season.

The 25-year old was named player for the Month of March after some outstanding performances including scoring a belter against Deportivo Alves.

Meanwhile, other options United are considering includes Senegal's 29-year old midfielder Iddrissa Gueye and Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon.