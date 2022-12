Manchester United leading race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong according to a report by GiveMeSport.com.

The 22-year-old signed for Leverkusen in 2021 after joining them from Celtic FC and since then has established himself as a regular for the German club.

The versatile defender has grown from strength to strength with his top performances, attracting interest from other European clubs including Real Madrid and West Ham United.

Chelsea have also joined the chase for the signature of the former Manchester City youth player.

Frimpong has been impressive for Leverkusen since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign after scoring five times and providing three assists in 21 matches in all competitions.

His staggering numbers earned him a place in the Netherlands' final squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the Oranjes were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on adding another right-back to his squad, and for good reason and his topmost priority is the Netherlands-born Ghanaian.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported in October that Man United sent scouts to Germany to watch Frimpong.