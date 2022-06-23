Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Manchester United legend names Essien in top five Africans to play in the EPL following Mane's move to Bayern

Published on: 23 June 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Michael Essien of Chelsea celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Chelsea and Apoel Nicosia at Stamford Bridge on December 8, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and England defender, Rio Ferdinand, has included Michael Essien in a blockbuster list of African players to have played in the English Premier League.

His list was triggered by Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich after a trophy-laden six years at Liverpool.

The Senegal forward was part of Ferdinand's top five, having scored 120 goals in 269 matches for Liverpool. He started Jurgen Klopp's revolution at the Merseyside outfit.

Meanwhile, Essien together with ex-Chelsea teammate Didier Drogba, formed an unbeatable side during Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti’s reign as managers of the London side.

Mane's Liverpool teammate and Player of the Season, Mohamed Salah also made the list alongside Yaya Toure, formerly of Manchester City.

He posted on Twitter, "I'm going..." Ferdinand teased. "In no particular order; Didier Drogba, Salah, Mane, Yaya Toure, Michael Essien." Ferdinand also added: "Raaaaaa this is hard yenoooo. Riyad Mahrez won some trophies. I loved Jay Jay Okocha also… mad player."

Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, winning several titles, including the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

