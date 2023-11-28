Manchester United legend Roy Keane waxes lyrical about teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is full of praise for 18-year-old English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo following his outstanding display against Everton.

The teen sensation was handed his first Premier League start after returning from an injury that kept him out from the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

Mainoo, who had shone during pre-season, did not disappoint as he made a huge claim for a role in the first team.

“Unbelievable,” Keane told Sky Sports when asked about Mainoo’s performance “We don’t want to get too carried away but I’m sure we will.

“He looked like he always had time on the ball today, his decision-making, in terms of when to go long when to go short, in terms of off the ball as well. What an all-round performance.

“The club obviously think highly of him. With the build-up to the game today, coming to Everton, for the manager to put him in, he and the staff around the place obviously must trust him.

“Good luck to the kid. He was outstanding. It’s a great start for him. Let’s hope he stays injury-free and gets a run of games for Manchester United because he looked a Man United type of player.

“Nice and brave, lots of courage. I loved watching him.”