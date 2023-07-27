Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hoping for early injury return for Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag has expressed his concern following the injury suffered by Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo in a pre-season match.

Following the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Thursday morning, the teenager was forced to use crutches and wear a protective boot.

The 18-year-old was a late addition to the team to face the Spanish giants at NRG Stadium, but he only lasted two minutes before being replaced.

Rodrygo collided with Mainoo after being tripped by Casemiro, and the adolescent was spotted leaving the stadium with a plastic boot on his left foot.

“You can never tell straight after a game, we have to wait for what it is,” Erik ten Hag said when asked about the injury after the game," said Erik Ten Hag said after the game.

“Hopefully he is not too bad and chances will come. I wanted to see what levels he could play against Arsenal, we were pleased with his performance, and I wanted to see if he could repeat that and set conclusions, now I have to wait for the diagnosis.”

Mainoo had already impressed in Manchester United's previous games earning praise from numerous fans. The 18-year-old was likely to stay and fight for his place following his remarkable performances for the youth teams which earned him the best youth player award last season.