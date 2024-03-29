Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Youngster Kobbie Mainoo's handling of hype

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has commended rising star Kobbie Mainoo for his composed demeanor amidst the spotlight following his recent breakthrough performances.

The 18-year-old prodigy has garnered widespread attention across Europe following an impressive season, culminating in a senior call-up to the England national team during the March international break.

Mainoo's ascent reached new heights as he made his debut appearance for England, showcasing his talent with a cameo role against Brazil before earning a starting berth and claiming the man of the match accolade in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Belgium.

Now back with Manchester United, the English-born Ghanaian continues his development under the guidance of ten Hag as the team prepares for their upcoming fixture against Brentford.

Speaking ahead of the game, ten Hag expressed satisfaction with Mainoo's handling of the heightened expectations surrounding him.

"Hype around Mainoo? So far, Kobbie handles it very well," remarked ten Hag, acknowledging the teenager's maturity in navigating the newfound attention and pressure.

While Mainoo's meteoric rise has thrust him into the limelight, ten Hag reassured that he and his coaching staff would step in if the young sensation showed signs of being overwhelmed.

"If he crosses the line, of course, I as a manager, we as coaches, will interfere. But so far it is not necessary because he wants to play football, he's [a] great guy," ten Hag affirmed, highlighting Mainoo's passion for the game and his commendable attitude towards his burgeoning career.