Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo faces lengthy spell on sidelines

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to miss a significant portion of the upcoming 2023/24 season due to a severe injury.

The news comes as a major blow for both the talented 18-year-old player and the club, leaving concerns about how his absence will impact the team's performance.

Mainoo's unfortunate injury occurred during the recent friendly match against Real Madrid at NRG Stadium. The young English midfielder of Ghanaian descent's appearance was cut short after just two minutes. He had to be substituted following a collision with Madrid forward Rodrygo, who was tripped by Casemiro.

As a result of the incident, Mainoo was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot. The injury has forced him to return home from Manchester United's pre-season tour in the United States for further assessments and tests in Manchester.

While the club have not provided specific details about the extent of the injury, the prospect of Mainoo missing a significant portion of the upcoming season is concerning for both the player and the team.

His impressive performances during pre-season had raised hopes for his potential impact on the squad, making his absence a notable setback.