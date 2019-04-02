Manchester United must meet Thomas Partey's €50m buy-out clause

Manchester United must be ready to meet Thomas Partey's €50million release clause to sign the midfielder from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjear has identified the Ghana international as a perfect replacement for want-away Ander Herrera.

Herrera is also reported to have agreed a deal in principle with French giants Paris Saint Germain and could join in the summer.

Partey has been in stupendous form for Atletico Madrid this season, and scored a belter in their 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo Alaves over the weekend.

The 25-year old has played 25 La Liga games this season, scoring three and creating three goals.