Published on: 08 April 2019
Manchester United plan shock bid for Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi

Manchester United are reportedly planning a bid for new England international Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the summer transfer window. 

The Daily Star says United have officially added Hudson-Odoi, who made his first Premier League start for Chelsea last week, to a three-man transfer shortlist.

It comes as United decide to end their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Instead, Hudson-Odoi is in their sights along with Declan Rice (West Ham) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

Chelsea are yet to nail the 18-year-old down to a new contract.

And it seems as if United are ready to exploit the mystery over his future by pursuing him this summer.

