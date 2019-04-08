Manchester United plan shock bid for Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi

Manchester United are reportedly planning a bid for new England international Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Daily Star says United have officially added Hudson-Odoi, who made his first Premier League start for Chelsea last week, to a three-man transfer shortlist.
It comes as United decide to end their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
Instead, Hudson-Odoi is in their sights along with Declan Rice (West Ham) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).
Chelsea are yet to nail the 18-year-old down to a new contract.
And it seems as if United are ready to exploit the mystery over his future by pursuing him this summer.