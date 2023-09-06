Manchester United: Police investigating Antony over assault allegations

Manchester United have confirmed that the police are investigating allegations of assault made against their Brazilian winger, Antony.

In a statement released on September 6, 2023, the club stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

The allegations stem from Antony's ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, who claims that the traumatic experience led to the loss of her 16-week pregnancy. She recounted an incident where she alleged Antony punched her in the chest.

Antony has been excused from Brazil's squad for the international break due to the ongoing investigations. Manchester United emphasised that they take the matter seriously and are considering its impact on survivors of abuse.

The police are conducting inquiries into the allegations, and the club has refrained from further comments pending additional information.