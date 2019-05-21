GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 May 2019
Manchester United prepared to pay €50m release clause to sign Thomas Partey

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to meet the 50 million euros release clause in Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid contract in order to sign him this summer. 

According to 'Express Sport', the Red Devils views the Ghana international as a likely replacement for Ander Herrera.

With the confirmed departure of Ander Herrera, the Red Devils are in the market for his replacement and it seems as though they might have found him.

Partey looks to tick all the boxes and could well be wearing red next season.

However, it might not be that simple. Thomas is also on Arsenal's agenda and Unai Emery reportedly followed him closely in Atletico's clash against Levante.

