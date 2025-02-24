Manchester United ready to activate Victor Osimhen’s release clause for summer move

Manchester United are prepared to trigger Victor Osimhen’s â‚¬75 million release clause to secure the Nigerian striker’s signing in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been in outstanding form, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 25 appearances.

Despite his impact, a permanent move to the Turkish club remains unlikely, and he is expected to return to Napoli at the end of the season.

Napoli are reportedly 95 percent certain to sell the 25-year-old forward, with Manchester United emerging as frontrunners for his signature.

The Red Devils are in search of a proven goalscorer following the struggles of Joshua Zirkzee, who joined from Bologna for â‚¬42.5 million, and Rasmus Hojlund, who has yet to justify his â‚¬73.9 million price tag.

Manager Ruben Amorim is determined to bolster United’s attack, and Osimhen has been identified as the club’s top target ahead of the summer transfer window.