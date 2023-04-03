Manchester United reportedly in talks with Jeremie Frimpong's agent about potential transfer

Manchester United are said to have engaged in positive discussions with the agent of Jeremie Frimpong, according to reports.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent is currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and has been in excellent form this season, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists while playing as a right wing-back under coach Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong had previously played for Manchester City and the Scottish club Celtic before joining Leverkusen. He is under contract with the German club until June 2025.

Frimpong's impressive performances under Alonso have earned him a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. However, he was unable to make an appearance under former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.

Despite being left out of new Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman's first squad for last month's Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Frimpong is still waiting to make his international debut.

As he is yet to play a senior match for the Dutch national team, he remains eligible to represent Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.