Manchester United set to raid Ajax of Ghanaian jewel Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United are set to make a move for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has popped up on the radar of the English giants following his explosive performances for Ajax and the Black Stars.

According to reports in the UK, the Red Devils have identified the attacking midfielder as an option following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kudus worked with current United manager Erik ten Hag for two seasons at Ajax and he is eager to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

However, the World Cup star is expected to cost Manchester United around 40 million Euros in the January transfer window.

The record English champions have already raided the Ajax team of two of their stars, after signing Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer transfer window.

Kudus is enjoying a blistering season, scoring ten goals in all competitions for Ajax and was Ghana's best player at the World Cup in Qatar. He scored two goals and provided an assist in three games for the Black Stars.