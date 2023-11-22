Manchester United star Harry Maguire accepts apology from Ghanaian MP over past ridicule

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has graciously accepted an apology from Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo, who ridiculed him almost a year ago.

Adongo, a member of Ghana's National Democratic Congress (NDC), had referred to Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the "Economic Maguire" in December 2022, drawing parallels to budgetary mismanagement.

In the same context, Adongo had also criticised Maguire's performance on the pitch, alleging that he was guilty of "assisting opponents."

However, in a recent address to parliament, Adongo expressed regret for his previous comments and extended an apology to the Manchester United star.

"You remember that last year I was very quick to call my big brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Harry Maguire. Mr Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire... Today, Maguire has turned the corner and is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United. Mr Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United," Adongo stated during the parliamentary session.

Maguire, who had rarely featured under manager Erik ten Hag last season, has seen a resurgence in his role due to defensive injuries within the United squad.

Responding to the MP's apology, Maguire took to social media, tweeting, "MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon."

Maguire has gone on to play the full 90 minutes in United's last five league outings, although it remains to be seen how he will fare going forward.